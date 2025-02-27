Senator Jeremy Cooney on what's next for Rochester's airport and air travel in the region

WXXI News

Why do so many Rochesterians drive to Buffalo or even Toronto to catch a flight?

State Senator Jeremy Cooney recently wrote about "airport leakage" and his desire to bring more direct flights to the Rochester airport.

He's the chair of the Senate's transportation committee, and he wants big changes to how we travel — especially in the Rochester region.

We talk about air travel, nonstop flying, and even VTOLs (vertical takeoff and landing vehicles).

Our guests:

