Connections
Connections

Senator Jeremy Cooney on what's next for Rochester's airport and air travel in the region

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is bald and wearing a white button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt and pink tie; a man at right with short dark hair is wearing a grey button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Andrew Moore and Jeremy Cooney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Why do so many Rochesterians drive to Buffalo or even Toronto to catch a flight?

State Senator Jeremy Cooney recently wrote about "airport leakage" and his desire to bring more direct flights to the Rochester airport.

He's the chair of the Senate's transportation committee, and he wants big changes to how we travel — especially in the Rochester region.

We talk about air travel, nonstop flying, and even VTOLs (vertical takeoff and landing vehicles).

Our guests:

