Connections
Libertarian reacts to DOGE cuts and discusses how to reduce the size of government

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 26, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing a green fleece; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue quilted vest, blue and white striped button-down shirt and jeans.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Kevin Wilson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 26, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

For years, members of the Libertarian Party have been calling for significant cuts to the size of the federal government.

Now it's finally happening, with DOGE eliminating big numbers of federal jobs and programs.

So is this a moment for Libertarians to celebrate? If not, then what do they think DOGE is getting wrong?

We discuss it with our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams