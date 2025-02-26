Libertarian reacts to DOGE cuts and discusses how to reduce the size of government
For years, members of the Libertarian Party have been calling for significant cuts to the size of the federal government.
Now it's finally happening, with DOGE eliminating big numbers of federal jobs and programs.
So is this a moment for Libertarians to celebrate? If not, then what do they think DOGE is getting wrong?
We discuss it with our guest:
- Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party and host of “A Free Solution” podcast