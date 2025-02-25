Who will win? Who should win? Previewing the 2025 Oscars

WXXI News

Will the Best Picture statue go to "Anora," a gritty drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch? Or will it go to another of the nominated films — the Bob Dylan biopic, perhaps, or the film about the selection of a new Pope, or even a musical?

We always have a great time playing clips and debating which films deserve the accolades... and which are overrated. Our guests join us for our annual Oscars preview.

