Who will win? Who should win? Previewing the 2025 Oscars
Will the Best Picture statue go to "Anora," a gritty drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch? Or will it go to another of the nominated films — the Bob Dylan biopic, perhaps, or the film about the selection of a new Pope, or even a musical?
We always have a great time playing clips and debating which films deserve the accolades... and which are overrated. Our guests join us for our annual Oscars preview.
Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
- Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at The Little Theatre, and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
- Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
- Rachel Harrison, author