Connections

Legislator alleges lack of transparency from her party's leadership

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM EST
Rachel Barnhart on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has been writing about the county's plans for a major zoo expansion, and Barnhart says the Bello administration has not been transparent.

Further, Barnhart argues that the administration is manipulating government rules to keep the public in the dark about vital project details. And she claims it's not the first time; she wants significant reforms to ensure that the county works within open meetings laws.

This is the first in a series of conversations on the subject.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
