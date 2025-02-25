Legislator alleges lack of transparency from her party's leadership

WXXI News

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has been writing about the county's plans for a major zoo expansion, and Barnhart says the Bello administration has not been transparent.

Further, Barnhart argues that the administration is manipulating government rules to keep the public in the dark about vital project details. And she claims it's not the first time; she wants significant reforms to ensure that the county works within open meetings laws.

This is the first in a series of conversations on the subject.

