Connections
Three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Trump sides with Russia

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes; a woman back left has long black hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, a blue and yellow-striped tie, and a black blazer; a man back center has short white hair and a white beard and mustache and is wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt and light-colored winter scarf; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie with the letters "WXXI" in white, jeans, and brown hiking boots.
(foreground) Mikhail Gershteyn, (background) Olena Prokopovych, and Hein Goemans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 24, 2025
Three years to the day that Russia invaded Ukraine and tried to eliminate Ukraine's national identity, the Trump administration is demanding that Ukraine make a list of concessions: territory; NATO dreams; even rare earth minerals that Trump wants.

Meanwhile, the Trump team has not asked Russian to give up anything.

We talk about the negotiations that have so far excluded Ukraine.

Our guests:

  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University
  • Hein Goemans, author of "War and Punishment," and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict & Cooperation at the University of Rochester
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
