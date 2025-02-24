© 2025 WXXI News
Democratization Policy Council's Valery Perry on Europe's reaction to Trump

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
European leaders are preparing for a very different relationship with the United States.

They are talking openly about military readiness, dealing with Russia, and operating with security guarantees from the Trump administration.

Our guest joins us from the Democratization Policy Council to discuss the momentum on the far right across the globe — from the United States to European elections.

Our guest:

