Democratization Policy Council's Valery Perry on Europe's reaction to Trump
European leaders are preparing for a very different relationship with the United States.
They are talking openly about military readiness, dealing with Russia, and operating with security guarantees from the Trump administration.
Our guest joins us from the Democratization Policy Council to discuss the momentum on the far right across the globe — from the United States to European elections.
Our guest:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council