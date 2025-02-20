University of Rochester graduate students prepare to strike

WXXI News

For years, there has been a debate about what kind of compensation is fair for graduate students who teach classes and perform other duties.

Some schools have argued that the grad students are getting academic credit on their way to Ph.D.s and other credentials, and that should be considered a form of compensation. The schools argue that the academic credit precludes the need to pay these students the kinds of wages that other workers receive. But a growing group of graduate students at various campuses are organizing unions, demanding better pay and benefits.

We meet University of Rochester students who are ready to strike over the issue.

