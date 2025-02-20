© 2025 WXXI News
University of Rochester graduate students prepare to strike

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 20, 2025
For years, there has been a debate about what kind of compensation is fair for graduate students who teach classes and perform other duties.

Some schools have argued that the grad students are getting academic credit on their way to Ph.D.s and other credentials, and that should be considered a form of compensation. The schools argue that the academic credit precludes the need to pay these students the kinds of wages that other workers receive. But a growing group of graduate students at various campuses are organizing unions, demanding better pay and benefits.

We meet University of Rochester students who are ready to strike over the issue.

In studio:

  • Himanshu Ahuja, graduate worker and Ph.D. candidate in brain and cognitive sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Claire Becker, graduate worker and Ph.D. candidate in history at the University of Rochester
  • Katie Gregory, graduate worker and Ph.D. candidate in earth and environmental sciences at the University of Rochester

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
