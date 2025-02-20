Can new statewide recommendations cut child poverty by 50% in 10 years?

WXXI News

According to data from the 2022 census, more than one in five New Yorkers under the age of 18 are living in poverty. New York State's child poverty rate is the fourth highest in the U.S.

What would it take to change that? The Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council has been charged with creating a plan to cut child poverty by 50% in New York within 10 years. One of its members is Pete Nabozny of the Rochester-based nonprofit, The Children's Agenda.

Late last year, the council issued a number of recommendations. From child tax credits to baby benefits to housing vouchers, our guests discuss a number of the recommendations and how Governor Kathy Hochul's budget may affect them.

