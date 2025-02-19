The story of Irish-American brothers who became Rochester music legends

WXXI News

The Dady brothers came of age in Rochester's old Tenth Ward, blending their Irish roots with a love for their city and neighborhood.

Their music was always distinctively and obviously Irish to its core, but their story is about what it means to hold on to that identity while building a new American story. "Ethnic endurance" is the phrase used by author Christopher Shannon, who brings the Dady brothers to the page in "Singing from the Heart."

We discuss it all with Shannon and with John Dady.

Our guests:



John Dady, singer, instrumentalist, and musician with the Dady Brothers

Christopher Shannon, author of "Singing from the Heart: The Dady Brothers, Irish Music, and Ethnic Endurance in an American City"

*Note: For more information about the book signing event and performance on February 23, 2025, click here.