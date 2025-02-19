How to regain our attention span and resist "attention fracking"

WXXI News

All of a sudden, the notion of the "attention economy" is everywhere.

Chris Hayes' new book is called "The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource." Hayes' argues that the most powerful people in the world have learned how to dominate our attention. Social media companies are engaging in "attention fracking," trying to attract every last second of our focus. And speaking of focus, researchers say that the average person can no longer focus on a single task for even a minute at a time anymore.

So what can we do about all this? Our guests discuss it:

