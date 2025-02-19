© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
How to regain our attention span and resist "attention fracking"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:40 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, black pants, and black shoes; a woman at center has long brown hair with purple streaks and is wearing a brown jacket with a green shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white letters reading "WXXI," jeans, and hiking boots.
1 of 2  — Alexandria Hoang and Gwen Olton on "Connections"
Alexandria Hoang and Gwen Olton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 19, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man with short dark hair is wearing a dark shirt.
2 of 2  — Peter Schmidt.jpg
Peter Schmidt
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

All of a sudden, the notion of the "attention economy" is everywhere.

Chris Hayes' new book is called "The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource." Hayes' argues that the most powerful people in the world have learned how to dominate our attention. Social media companies are engaging in "attention fracking," trying to attract every last second of our focus. And speaking of focus, researchers say that the average person can no longer focus on a single task for even a minute at a time anymore.

So what can we do about all this? Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
