Swooning for Valentine's Day movies

By Scott Pukos, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:06 PM EST
Four smiling people wearing sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left in foreground has long brown hair and is wearing a black sweater and jeans; a man at left in background has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt and green jacket; a woman at right in background has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a colorful patterned sweater; a man at right in foreground has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a grey blazer, a blue t-shirt with white lettering, black pants and black shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Johanna Lester, (background) Jared Case and Danielle Del Plato with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 14, 2025
A smiling man with glasses,short brown hair and a beard and wearing a light grey open button down shirt and dark grey t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

We talk about love. More specifically, we break down that cinematic type of romance seen on the big screen.

But what makes for that perfect Valentine’s Day movie? A classic rom-com perhaps? Or something more unexpected?

Guest host Scott Pukos and our panel discuss the movies that turn us all into hopeless romantics. Plus, we preview upcoming Valentine’s Day offerings at The Little and the Dryden.

In studio:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
