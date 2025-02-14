Swooning for Valentine's Day movies
We talk about love. More specifically, we break down that cinematic type of romance seen on the big screen.
But what makes for that perfect Valentine’s Day movie? A classic rom-com perhaps? Or something more unexpected?
Guest host Scott Pukos and our panel discuss the movies that turn us all into hopeless romantics. Plus, we preview upcoming Valentine’s Day offerings at The Little and the Dryden.
In studio:
- Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions for the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum
- Danielle Del Plato, member of the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA) and "VHS Queen" at Donnie’s Video
- Johanna Lester, digital communications specialist at the University of Rochester, freelancer for CITY Magazine, and rom-com connoisseur