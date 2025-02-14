Swooning for Valentine's Day movies

Julie Williams / WXXI News Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

We talk about love. More specifically, we break down that cinematic type of romance seen on the big screen.

But what makes for that perfect Valentine’s Day movie? A classic rom-com perhaps? Or something more unexpected?

Guest host Scott Pukos and our panel discuss the movies that turn us all into hopeless romantics. Plus, we preview upcoming Valentine’s Day offerings at The Little and the Dryden.

In studio:

