Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the first month of Trump 2.0
In 2015, investigative journalist David Cay Johnston wrote that Donald Trump wanted to rule not as a president, but as a dictator.
Less than a month into the second Trump presidency, Johnston writes that the speed of illegal actions has been breathtaking. Johnston discusses DOGE, the president's desire to be the sole authority on federal money, and more.
Our guest:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author