© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Business incubator program puts more plant-based food into the marketplace

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at center has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a blue shirt and a navy quilted vest; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue quilted sweatshirt and jeans.
1 of 2  — Janessa Steenberg and Ryan Jennings on "Connections"
Janessa Steenberg and Ryan Jennings on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 12, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man with short grey hair is wearing a black blazer, lavender button-down shirt and plaid bow tie.
2 of 2  — Brad VanAuken.jpeg
Brad VanAuken
Walter Colley / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

With more Americans eating plant-based food, why aren't there more vegan restaurants and food purveyors? The answer to that question is not simple.

One of our guests has launched a business that focuses on healthy food with a strong percentage of plant-based and vegan options — even though he himself is not vegan.

We talk about the evolving food marketplace, and we discuss how an incubator program has helped launch new local businesses.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams