Business incubator program puts more plant-based food into the marketplace
1 of 2 — Janessa Steenberg and Ryan Jennings on "Connections"
Janessa Steenberg and Ryan Jennings on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 12, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Brad VanAuken.jpeg
Brad VanAuken
Walter Colley / Provided
With more Americans eating plant-based food, why aren't there more vegan restaurants and food purveyors? The answer to that question is not simple.
One of our guests has launched a business that focuses on healthy food with a strong percentage of plant-based and vegan options — even though he himself is not vegan.
We talk about the evolving food marketplace, and we discuss how an incubator program has helped launch new local businesses.
Our guests:
- Ryan Jennings, chef, president, and co-founder of Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen
- Janessa Steenberg, founder of Panacheeza
- Brad VanAuken, venture coach with RIT Venture Creations