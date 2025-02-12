Business incubator program puts more plant-based food into the marketplace

WXXI News

With more Americans eating plant-based food, why aren't there more vegan restaurants and food purveyors? The answer to that question is not simple.

One of our guests has launched a business that focuses on healthy food with a strong percentage of plant-based and vegan options — even though he himself is not vegan.

We talk about the evolving food marketplace, and we discuss how an incubator program has helped launch new local businesses.

Our guests:

