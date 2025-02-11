Vision Zero: How can we reduce injuries and deaths on Rochester's streets?

WXXI News

What changes would you make to Rochester's streets to make them safer?

The city's new "Vision Zero" strategy aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries. Proposed ideas include reducing speed limits, creating pedestrian priority zones, establishing a bicycle spine network, and more.

This hour, our guests preview an upcoming Vision Zero forum, while explaining the plan's costs and benefits. You can join the conversation with your ideas as well.

In studio:

