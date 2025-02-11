© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Vision Zero: How can we reduce injuries and deaths on Rochester's streets?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:51 PM EST
Four men wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: the man front left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing a light purple button-down shirt; a man back left with grey hair is wearing a grey sweater; a man back center has short black hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, and a grey blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, a grey checked blazer, jeans, and brown shoes
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mitch Gruber, (background) Kent Gardner, and David Riley on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 11, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

What changes would you make to Rochester's streets to make them safer?

The city's new "Vision Zero" strategy aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries. Proposed ideas include reducing speed limits, creating pedestrian priority zones, establishing a bicycle spine network, and more.

This hour, our guests preview an upcoming Vision Zero forum, while explaining the plan's costs and benefits. You can join the conversation with your ideas as well.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack