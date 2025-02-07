The Company Theatre on staging "Macbeth" in 2025 and founding a new community theater

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

The Company Theatre is one of Rochester's newest theater collectives and is currently staging a production of "Macbeth" at The Temple Theatre.

The Little Theatre is also screening a stage production of "Macbeth" this month, featuring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo.

The Shakespearean tragedy about power and corruption has made "The Scottish Play" as relevant as ever.

Guest host Matt DeTurck and the artistic team from the Company Theatre explore the political themes of "Macbeth" and how they relate to today, plus the team's decision to open a new theater in a post-pandemic world.

In studio:

