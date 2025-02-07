© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The Company Theatre on staging "Macbeth" in 2025 and founding a new community theater

By Matt DeTurck, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: man at left in foreground has long brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a grey sweater, grey pants and black shoes; a woman at left in background has long red hair and is wearing a pink, purple and blue plaid turtleneck; a man at right in background has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a man at right in foreground has a grey beard and is wearing a black baseball cap, red and black plaid button-down shirt, black t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Philip Detrick, (background) Jill Rittinger and Carl Del Buono with guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 7, 2025
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio: he is wearing a red baseball cap, a black short sleeved t-shirt with yellow lettering and a black short sleeved button down shirt with a red, yellow and green pattern.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

The Company Theatre is one of Rochester's newest theater collectives and is currently staging a production of "Macbeth" at The Temple Theatre.

The Little Theatre is also screening a stage production of "Macbeth" this month, featuring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo.

The Shakespearean tragedy about power and corruption has made "The Scottish Play" as relevant as ever.

Guest host Matt DeTurck and the artistic team from the Company Theatre explore the political themes of "Macbeth" and how they relate to today, plus the team's decision to open a new theater in a post-pandemic world.

In studio:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
