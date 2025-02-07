Human-cyborg relations: how movies portray AI, robots, and human love
From 1927's "Metropolis" to 2025's "Companion," the relationships that humans have with robots — especially as depicted on cinema screens — has always been filled with passion, surprises, and regret.
With artificial intelligence becoming more and more ubiquitous worldwide, how has Hollywood portrayed robot relationships, compared to where we're at and how AI is being used today?
Guest host Matt DeTurck discusses it with an AI expert and film experts.
In studio:
- Max Irwin, founder and CEO of Max.io
- Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at The Little Theatre, and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
- Meghan Murphy, co-founder of Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre