Should state leaders prepare for major changes from the new Trump administration?
At a recent forum, Democratic state representatives said that the new Trump administration could threaten all kinds of funding and freedoms. They said that they are working to mitigate some possible impacts.
Republicans said that some funding was worth watching, but they wanted to wait and see before sounding any alarms.
Our guests discuss what they see, and what they want the state to do — or not do.
In studio:
- Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135