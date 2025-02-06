© 2025 WXXI News
Should state leaders prepare for major changes from the new Trump administration?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:08 PM EST
At a recent forum, Democratic state representatives said that the new Trump administration could threaten all kinds of funding and freedoms. They said that they are working to mitigate some possible impacts.

Republicans said that some funding was worth watching, but they wanted to wait and see before sounding any alarms.

Our guests discuss what they see, and what they want the state to do — or not do.

In studio:

