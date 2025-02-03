© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
The new trade war with Canada and Mexico

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:22 PM EST
President Trump says Canada should stop complaining about new 25-percent tariffs and agree to become the 51st state of the United States.

Canada has responded by "reluctantly" (in their prime minister's words) leveling tariffs of their own. Canadian leaders say the country has been galvanized by the overnight trade war with Trump.

Our guests discuss the tariffs, the political and cultural impact, and the idea that the United States should subsume other countries.

Our guests:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • Mario Elia, M.D., family physician based in London, Ontario and adjunct professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Western University
  • Norm Friesen, Ph.D., professor of education living in Canada

