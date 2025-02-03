The new trade war with Canada and Mexico

WXXI News

President Trump says Canada should stop complaining about new 25-percent tariffs and agree to become the 51st state of the United States.

Canada has responded by "reluctantly" (in their prime minister's words) leveling tariffs of their own. Canadian leaders say the country has been galvanized by the overnight trade war with Trump.

Our guests discuss the tariffs, the political and cultural impact, and the idea that the United States should subsume other countries.

Our guests:

