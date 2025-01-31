How reforestation combats climate change
We’re exploring the innovative efforts of the Carbon Forestry Trust.
This Rochester-based nonprofit is addressing climate change through reforestation, aiming to plant one million trees.
We discuss their unique approach to land acquisition and long-term forest management, along with the broader impact of these efforts on carbon sequestration and climate resilience.
In-studio:
- Jen Gillen, vice president of Carbon Forestry Trust
- Charlie Oster, vice president of real estate development at Edgemere Development