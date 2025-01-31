How reforestation combats climate change

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We’re exploring the innovative efforts of the Carbon Forestry Trust.

This Rochester-based nonprofit is addressing climate change through reforestation, aiming to plant one million trees.

We discuss their unique approach to land acquisition and long-term forest management, along with the broader impact of these efforts on carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

In-studio:

