Connections

How reforestation combats climate change

By Jasmin Singer,
Julie Williams
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:06 PM EST
We’re exploring the innovative efforts of the Carbon Forestry Trust.

This Rochester-based nonprofit is addressing climate change through reforestation, aiming to plant one million trees.

We discuss their unique approach to land acquisition and long-term forest management, along with the broader impact of these efforts on carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

In-studio:

