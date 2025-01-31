How hospitals are tackling the environmental crisis in health care
We turn our attention to the environmental toll of health care.
Hospitals are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the U.S., generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
We examine efforts to improve sustainability practices — from energy efficiency to waste reduction. We also discuss what more needs to be done to address this growing challenge.
Our guests:
- Mike Waller, director of sustainability at Rochester Regional Health
- Jane Van Dis, M.D., co-founder of OBGYNs for a Sustainable Future
- Heidi Fritz, health care director at Greener by Default