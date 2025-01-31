How hospitals are tackling the environmental crisis in health care

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We turn our attention to the environmental toll of health care.

Hospitals are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the U.S., generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

We examine efforts to improve sustainability practices — from energy efficiency to waste reduction. We also discuss what more needs to be done to address this growing challenge.

Our guests:

