How hospitals are tackling the environmental crisis in health care

By Jasmin Singer,
Julie Williams
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a blue shirt, and a beige sweater; a woman at center has short blonde hair and is wearing a black shirt; a woman at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black jacket, a black shirt and black pants.
1 of 2  — Mike Waller and Jane Van Dis on "Environmental Connections"
Mike Waller and Jane Van Dis on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, January 31, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a white shirt and a beige blazer
2 of 2  — Heidi_Fritz_052224_5 (7).jpg
Heidi Fritz
Provided
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We turn our attention to the environmental toll of health care.

Hospitals are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the U.S., generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

We examine efforts to improve sustainability practices — from energy efficiency to waste reduction. We also discuss what more needs to be done to address this growing challenge.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
