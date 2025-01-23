© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The story of Rochester civil rights legend Constance Mitchell

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
A purple book with an illustration of a woman holding a thermos stands on a table by a microphone.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
"Constance Mitchell Stands Up" by Leslie C. Youngblood with Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, Dr. Walter Cooper and Shane Wiegand
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A new children's book brings the story of Constance Mitchell to life.

Illustrated by local artist Shawn Dunwoody, and co-written by Leslie C. Youngblood, Walter Cooper, Shane Wiegand, and Mitchell's daughter, Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, "Constance Mitchell Stands Up" tells the story of one of Rochester's civil rights pioneers.

Our guests talk about the life and stories that they believe everyone in our community should know.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams