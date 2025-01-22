Trump cancels flights for hundreds of refugees

WXXI News

President Trump signed an executive order that suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, pausing most refugee admissions.

Keeping Our Promise is a Rochester-based organization that has helped bring hundreds of Afghan allies and their families to Western New York. Suddenly the promise of a new life in the United States is in jeopardy.

President Trump has canceled flights for 1,660 Afghan refugees who had previously been cleared by the U.S. government, according to Reuters. Some are children; some fought for the former U.S.-backed government.

Now there are questions about how this order could affect Afghans on Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs, as well as other refugee groups.

We discuss the implications of these actions with our guests:

