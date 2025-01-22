© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Trump cancels flights for hundreds of refugees

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:49 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue and white patterned shirt; a man at center is bald and is wearing a blue sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, jeans and sneakers.
1 of 3  — Ellen Smith and Getachew Bashir on "Connections"
Ellen Smith and Getachew Bashir on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 22, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man wearing a flight suit sits in the cockpit of a fighter jet.
2 of 3  — General John Bradley.jpg
John Bradley
Provided
A man with brown hair and a brown beard is wearing a blue blazer and white button-down shirt.
3 of 3  — Shawn VanDiver.jpeg
Shawn VanDiver
Sandy Huffaker/SDCC / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

President Trump signed an executive order that suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, pausing most refugee admissions.

Keeping Our Promise is a Rochester-based organization that has helped bring hundreds of Afghan allies and their families to Western New York. Suddenly the promise of a new life in the United States is in jeopardy.

President Trump has canceled flights for 1,660 Afghan refugees who had previously been cleared by the U.S. government, according to Reuters. Some are children; some fought for the former U.S.-backed government.

Now there are questions about how this order could affect Afghans on Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs, as well as other refugee groups.

We discuss the implications of these actions with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams