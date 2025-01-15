Dialogue on Disability: Disaster preparedness often excludes people with disabilities; how do we prevent tragedies?

WXXI News

The LA wildfires have renewed conversations about disaster preparedness, particularly when it comes to people with disabilities.

Conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk recently called for ASL interpretation to be removed from televised broadcasts about emergency situations, saying they are “distracting.” The comments led to significant backlash.

Experts in inclusive disaster preparedness say people with disabilities are often excluded from emergency planning, leading to tragic results. This hour, we talk with our guests about how to improve policies, plans, and training efforts so disaster preparedness includes everyone.

Our guests:



Gerard Buckley, Ed.D., president of NTID and vice president and dean at RIT

David Scott, chief diversity officer for Monroe County

Angeline Hamele, accessibility consultant and designer

Njoki Mwarumba, Ph.D., assistant professor of emergency management in the Department of Social Science and Public Affairs at Empire State University

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.