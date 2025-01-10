© 2025 WXXI News
How local neighborhood associations are building community

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:38 PM EST
Do you feel close to people in your community?

According to data from Pew Research in 2023, Americans are less likely than people abroad to feel a connection to others in their country and communities. Local neighborhood associations are trying to change that.

The associations are comprised of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents. From beautification projects to community events to providing information about zoning issues or code violations, the associations cover a lot of ground.

This hour, we sit down with the leaders of several neighborhood associations in the city of Rochester to discuss their work, how they foster engagement, and why they think community building is so important in 2025.

Our guests:

