© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The latest on the Los Angeles wildfires

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 9, 2025 at 3:50 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man back left has short brown hair and a brown goatee and is wearing a grey sweater; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt and jeans.
1 of 3  — Nathan Eddingsaas on "Connections"
Nathan Eddingsaas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 9, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling woman with brown hair in a ponytail, wearing an orange halter top
2 of 3  — Dewey Lovett-Gardner
Dewey Lovett-Gardner
Provided
A smiling bald man wearing a blue fleece
3 of 3  — Ryan Dawson
Ryan Dawson
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, leaving multiple people dead and destroying more than 1,000 structures.

The fires started Tuesday and were exacerbated by powerful winds, extreme drought, and other weather events.

This hour, we talk with Los Angeles residents about what they are experiencing. We’re also joined by a local scientist who helps us understand the role climate change has played in the fires and how climate-related policies could help mitigate future disasters.

Our guests:

  • Nathan Eddingsaas, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry in the School of Chemistry and Materials Science at RIT
  • Dewey Lovett-Gardner, comedic author originally from Bergen, NY, who is now living in Los Angeles
  • Ryan Dawson, Los Angeles resident
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams