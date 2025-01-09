The latest on the Los Angeles wildfires
Wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, leaving multiple people dead and destroying more than 1,000 structures.
The fires started Tuesday and were exacerbated by powerful winds, extreme drought, and other weather events.
This hour, we talk with Los Angeles residents about what they are experiencing. We’re also joined by a local scientist who helps us understand the role climate change has played in the fires and how climate-related policies could help mitigate future disasters.
Our guests:
- Nathan Eddingsaas, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry in the School of Chemistry and Materials Science at RIT
- Dewey Lovett-Gardner, comedic author originally from Bergen, NY, who is now living in Los Angeles
- Ryan Dawson, Los Angeles resident