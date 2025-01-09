The latest on the Los Angeles wildfires

WXXI News

Wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, leaving multiple people dead and destroying more than 1,000 structures.

The fires started Tuesday and were exacerbated by powerful winds, extreme drought, and other weather events.

This hour, we talk with Los Angeles residents about what they are experiencing. We’re also joined by a local scientist who helps us understand the role climate change has played in the fires and how climate-related policies could help mitigate future disasters.

Our guests:

