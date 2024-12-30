MLK, race, and progress: Previewing the "MLK Living the Dream" series
1 of 2 — MLK Living the Dream Series on Connections.jpg
(left to right) Julius "JD" Jackson, Jr., Kevin Spencer Beckford, Herb Smith, and Rashaad Parker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 30, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Tharaha Thavakumar.jpg
Tharaha Thavakumar
Provided
A Pittsford-based group is bringing back its winter series focused on the themes of MLK, race, and progress.
Our guests talk about their views of living in one of the wealthiest communities in the region — and a community that, despite efforts to change this — is not very diverse.
We discuss the "MLK Living the Dream" series at length.
Our guests:
- Kevin Spencer Beckford, founder of the "MLK Living the Dream" series
- Julius "JD" Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford (UCP)
- Rashaad Parker, filmmaker, visual artist, and entrepreneur
- Herb Smith, musician, composer, and director of the Jazz Trio & Youth Jazz Group
- Tharaha Thavakumar, president of Pittsford CommUNITY Inc.