Connections

Celebrating 50 years of WXXI's Classical 91.5

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2024 at 3:55 PM EST
(foreground) Mona Seghatoleslami, Brenda Tremblay, (background) Ruth Phinney, and Marianne Carberry on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 30, 2024
Fifty years ago this month, WXXI-FM 91.5 hit the airwaves. Before it became the region's home for classical music, it was a mix of music, talk, news, and early NPR programming.

We take a tour of our history with our WXXI colleagues, and we look ahead.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
