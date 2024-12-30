Celebrating 50 years of WXXI's Classical 91.5
Fifty years ago this month, WXXI-FM 91.5 hit the airwaves. Before it became the region's home for classical music, it was a mix of music, talk, news, and early NPR programming.
We take a tour of our history with our WXXI colleagues, and we look ahead.
Our guests:
- Ruth Phinney, program director for WXXI Classical 91.5
- Brenda Tremblay, morning host and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director and afternoon host for WXXI Classical 91.5
- Marianne Carberry, Saturday host of WXXI Classical 91.5
- Dave Dial, WXXI-FM station manager in 1974
- David Glerum, WXXI music director from 1978 to 1988