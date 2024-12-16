Monroe County Legislator Howard Maffucci on understanding the county budget

WXXI News

Monroe County has a new budget, and it passed unanimously.

That's becoming the norm in a county that has seen deep political division for many years. But it didn't come without some debate: whether to cut the tax rate, the budget does; how to allocate funds; which new programs to fund.

Legislator Howard Maffucci gives regular community presentations on "how to understand your county budget," and he brings a version of that to Connections.

In studio:

