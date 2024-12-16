© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the slaying of UnitedHealthcare's CEO and violent vs. nonviolent movements

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is bald and is wearing glasses and a green and brown plaid button-down shirt; a woman at center has short blonde hair and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy zip-up jacket, jeans and sneakers.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Erin Thompson and Kit Miller on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 16, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A growing body of research finds that nonviolent movements are more effective than violent movements in making change. And yet the alleged murderer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has a legion of online fans and admirers.

Our guests have worked for years on nonviolent action. They talk about their feelings about the assassination, and the online discourse surrounding the hit job.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
