Discussing the slaying of UnitedHealthcare's CEO and violent vs. nonviolent movements
A growing body of research finds that nonviolent movements are more effective than violent movements in making change. And yet the alleged murderer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has a legion of online fans and admirers.
Our guests have worked for years on nonviolent action. They talk about their feelings about the assassination, and the online discourse surrounding the hit job.
Our guests:
- Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
- Kit Miller, author of "Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work" and director emeritus of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence