Why are we still interested in centuries-old myths?
Jeff Belanger
Hannah Davis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 12, 2024
One of the main characters in the new Christmas-themed movie “Red One” is Krampus, a horned figure from folklore who was said to hunt naughty children. If it sounds horrifying, it was meant to be: children were told that Saint Nicholas would bring the well-behaved children gifts, while Krampus would beat them with a birch rod. And maybe eat them.
So why are we still so interested in centuries-old myths? Krampus is in new movies and books; Zeus is played by Jeff Goldblum in a new Netflix series.
We dive in with our guests:
- Hannah Davis, founder and executive director of Flower City Folk
- Jeff Belanger, author of “The Fright Before Christmas: Surviving Krampus and Other Yuletide Monsters, Witches, and Ghosts”