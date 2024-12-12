Why are we still interested in centuries-old myths?

WXXI News

One of the main characters in the new Christmas-themed movie “Red One” is Krampus, a horned figure from folklore who was said to hunt naughty children. If it sounds horrifying, it was meant to be: children were told that Saint Nicholas would bring the well-behaved children gifts, while Krampus would beat them with a birch rod. And maybe eat them.

So why are we still so interested in centuries-old myths? Krampus is in new movies and books; Zeus is played by Jeff Goldblum in a new Netflix series.

We dive in with our guests:

