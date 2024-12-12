© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Why are we still interested in centuries-old myths?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
A man with short brown hair wearing jeans and a white shirt and dark tie under a black vest. He is sitting and has his hand on his chin.
1 of 2  — Jeff_Belanger_126_by_Frank_Grace.jpg
Jeff Belanger
Frank C. Grace / Provided
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a beige sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button down shirt with black polka dots
2 of 2  — Hannah Davis on Connections.jpg
Hannah Davis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 12, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

One of the main characters in the new Christmas-themed movie “Red One” is Krampus, a horned figure from folklore who was said to hunt naughty children. If it sounds horrifying, it was meant to be: children were told that Saint Nicholas would bring the well-behaved children gifts, while Krampus would beat them with a birch rod. And maybe eat them.

So why are we still so interested in centuries-old myths? Krampus is in new movies and books; Zeus is played by Jeff Goldblum in a new Netflix series.

We dive in with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack