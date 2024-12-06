How “Wicked” has renewed efforts to improve inclusion in the arts
1 of 4 — Markus Essien and Matt DeTurck with guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte on "Connections"
Markus Essien and Matt DeTurck with guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 6, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Sommer Carbuccia Headshot.png
Sommer Carbuccia
Provided
3 of 4 — Sally Lobel Headshot 6.jpg
Sally Lobel
Provided
4 of 4 — Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick 4.26 Headshot Lower Res.jpg
Danielle Demchick
Provided
The recent release of “Wicked” has shone a renewed light on efforts to improve inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities in the arts – as performers, creators, and audiences.
Guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte and her guests discuss recent efforts to address this disparity in our community, and we preview some local inclusive arts events happening this month, including a new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" at Geva Theatre and special film screenings at the Little Theatre.
Our guests:
- Sommer Carbuccia, actor currently appearing in Geva Theatre's "A Christmas Carol"
- Danielle Demchick, casting director with DPD Casting
- Sally Lobel, dramaturg and disability justice advocate
- Matt DeTurck, artistic director for the Little Theatre
- Markus Essien, director and producer of "Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care"
*For more information on the sensory friendly screening of "Flow", please click here. For more information on the screening of "Renegades: Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care", please click here.