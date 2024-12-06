© 2024 WXXI News
How “Wicked” has renewed efforts to improve inclusion in the arts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:36 PM EST
The recent release of “Wicked” has shone a renewed light on efforts to improve inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities in the arts – as performers, creators, and audiences.

Guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte and her guests discuss recent efforts to address this disparity in our community, and we preview some local inclusive arts events happening this month, including a new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" at Geva Theatre and special film screenings at the Little Theatre.

Our guests:

*For more information on the sensory friendly screening of "Flow", please click here. For more information on the screening of "Renegades: Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care", please click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
