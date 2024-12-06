How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

WXXI’s Sarah Abbamonte is back in the host chair as we continue our conversations about transportation in the Rochester region. This hour, our guests discuss barriers to access – including cost, driver availability and staffing shortages, and rider location – and their impact on health care, levels of social isolation, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Our guests:

