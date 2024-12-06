How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?
1 of 2 — (foreground) Tim Kohlmeier, (background) Nate Zelesnikar and Tom Brede with guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte on "Connections"
(foreground) Tim Kohlmeier, (background) Nate Zelesnikar and Tom Brede with guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 6, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Jeremy Cooney
Jeremy Cooney
Provided
WXXI’s Sarah Abbamonte is back in the host chair as we continue our conversations about transportation in the Rochester region. This hour, our guests discuss barriers to access – including cost, driver availability and staffing shortages, and rider location – and their impact on health care, levels of social isolation, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Our guests:
- New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
- Tom Brede, public information officer for Regional Transit Service
- Tim Kohlmeier, executive director of Medical Motor Services
- Nate Zelesnikar, director of programs and services at Holy Childhood