How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?

Published December 6, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
WXXI’s Sarah Abbamonte is back in the host chair as we continue our conversations about transportation in the Rochester region. This hour, our guests discuss barriers to access – including cost, driver availability and staffing shortages, and rider location – and their impact on health care, levels of social isolation, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Our guests:

