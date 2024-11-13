© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
How do young people learn financial skills?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 13, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST
(foreground) Beth Mannix, Bailey Weigel, (background) Angela Rollins, and Kristin Larsen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The vast majority of U.S. students can't answer a set of basic questions related to money, markets, and economics. That's according to a new study of thousands of higher ed students.

The questions were focused on matters like how to reduce the interest one pays on a mortgage, to understanding the effect of compound interest on payments. Even more concerning was the fact that students who are carrying loan debt scored worse overall on financial literacy than students who carry no debt.

We examine how young people are learning financial skills from their schools, as well as from the city of Rochester.

Our guests:

