Connections
CITY’s “Food and Bev” issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a black knit hat, a black sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers and is holding a magazine; a man front right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey sweater, grey pants, and brown shoes and is holding a magazine; a woman back left has long red hair and is wearing a green long-sleeved shirt; a man back right has short blonde hair and is wearing a grey jacket, black shirt, and is holding a magazine; a man at the end of the table at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue jacket, white button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers. The magazines the guests are holding say "CITY" and feature hands cutting tomatoes.
1 of 5  — (foreground) Roberto Lagares, Patrick Hosken, (background) Leah Stacy, and Ryan Williamson on "Connections"
(foreground) Roberto Lagares, Patrick Hosken, (background) Leah Stacy, and Ryan Williamson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 12, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Racquel Stephen
2 of 5  — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
A man with short dark hair and a dark beard, wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt with an image of a chef on one side. He is standing in a food truck and leaning on the counter.
3 of 5  — Petey King.jpg
Petey King
CITY Magazine
A smiling woman with long dark hair is wearing a black tank top and jeans and holding a bottle of wine. She is standing in front of greenery.
4 of 5  — Maiah Johnson Dunn.jpg
Maiah Johnson Dunn
CITY Magazine
A woman wearing a white blouse, red dangling earrings, and red pants stands in front of a wall of wine bottles. She is pouring a glass of wine. There are boxes of pizza on the counter.
5 of 5  — Simone Boone.jpg
Simone Boone
CITY Magazine
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine.

The November issue is all things food and bev! From the people and establishments that make Rochester’s scene stand out, to the art of (veggie) burgers and (craft) beers, to luxury dining on wheels, we explore it all with the team from CITY.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams