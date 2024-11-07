© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing the shift with the Hispanic male vote

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:21 PM EST
(foreground) Nayeliz Santiago, (background) Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, and Luis Martínez on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 7, 2024
Donald Trump won the category of Hispanic males in the 2024 election — the first time that a Republican candidate has ever done so. It represents a massive swing over the past eight years.

So how did Democrats lose so many Hispanic male voters? What has driven the shift? Hispanic women stayed with Democrats by more than 20 points.

Our guests discuss it:

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
