© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Interventions that can reduce political polarization and violence

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a dark blue long-sleeved button-down shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a bright blue fleece and glasses; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black long-sleeved button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Cameron Hecht and James Druckman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 5, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Four years ago, the candidates for Utah governor appeared in an ad together, praising each other as good people who simply have different ideas for how to lead the state. The ad went viral.

A new study lists the ad as one of 23 different interventions that can reduce political polarization and decrease the risk of political violence.

What are the others? Our guests discuss their research into this question.

In studio:

  • James Druckman, Ph.D., Martin Brewer Anderson Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester
  • Cameron Hecht, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester
Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams