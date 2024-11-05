Interventions that can reduce political polarization and violence
Four years ago, the candidates for Utah governor appeared in an ad together, praising each other as good people who simply have different ideas for how to lead the state. The ad went viral.
A new study lists the ad as one of 23 different interventions that can reduce political polarization and decrease the risk of political violence.
What are the others? Our guests discuss their research into this question.
In studio:
- James Druckman, Ph.D., Martin Brewer Anderson Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester
- Cameron Hecht, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester