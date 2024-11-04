© 2024 WXXI News
New tool designed to help inform undecided voters

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:13 PM EST
Many undecided voters are busy doing their homework before they vote on Tuesday. Undecideds will make a massive impact on the presidential race, but they also have a lot of sway in elections up and down the ballot.

A new tool called BallotWise is designed to give voters a look at the substantive records of candidates. The creators are college students or recent grads, and they hope their piece of election tech can transform how voters prepare for the ballot box.

Our guests:

Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
