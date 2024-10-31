Growing the skilled trades
"Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 31, 2024
Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program students
Before photo for Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
A student works on unsticking the upper sash of a window
Students are hard at work unsticking putty
Students learn millwork at Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
Finished product of Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
The skilled trades seem to offer a reasonably secure job future.
The Landmark Society of Western New York and Flower City Folk have worked on a program to grow the trades. We meet students and an instructor as we discuss what the trades can mean for careers.
Our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Steve Jordan, instructor for the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Hannah Davis, administrator of the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at Flower City Folk
- Merrit Smith, student in the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Christina Alario, student in the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York