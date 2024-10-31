© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Growing the skilled trades

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left in the foreground has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a purple shirt and grey pants; the man on the right in the foreground has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; the woman on the left in the background has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black shirt and a brown cardigan sweater; the man on the right in the background has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a grey sweater; the man on the end has short dark hair and is wearing a grey and blue plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 7  — (foreground) Wayne Goodman and Steve Jordan, (background) Hannah Davis and Merrit Smith on "Connections"
(foreground) Wayne Goodman and Steve Jordan, (background) Hannah Davis and Merrit Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 31, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A group of smiling people stand in front of a freshly painted window
2 of 7  — Group shot at GCVM.jpg
Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program students
Provided
A window in a brick building
3 of 7  — Before.jpg
Before photo for Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
Provided
A student works on unsticking the upper sash of a window
4 of 7  — Unsticking the upper sash.jpg
A student works on unsticking the upper sash of a window
Provided
Several people wearing masks and coveralls work on stripping putty off windows
5 of 7  — Hard at Work Stripping putty.jpg
Students are hard at work unsticking putty
Provided
A group of students watch a man with grey hair work with power tools
6 of 7  — Honeoye Falls Millwork.jpg
Students learn millwork at Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
Provided
A fully restored bay window with window seat
7 of 7  — Finished product.jpg
Finished product of Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The skilled trades seem to offer a reasonably secure job future.

The Landmark Society of Western New York and Flower City Folk have worked on a program to grow the trades. We meet students and an instructor as we discuss what the trades can mean for careers.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
