Connections
Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump rally

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
When a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an island of floating garbage during the recent MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, it provoked a firestorm.

Donald Trump's team has said that Americans are too sensitive and have to learn how to take a joke.

We talk about the lines of comedy, the impact of stereotypes, and the struggle for Puerto Ricans to be recognized as the Americans they are.

Our guests:

  • Dario Joseph, comedian, podcaster, and community activist
  • Jose Peo, former member of Rochester City Council, current political pundit, and co-host of the "Politically Correcting" podcast
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
