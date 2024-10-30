Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump rally
1 of 2 — Dario Joseph on "Connections"
Dario Joseph on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 30, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2
Jose Peo
Provided
When a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an island of floating garbage during the recent MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, it provoked a firestorm.
Donald Trump's team has said that Americans are too sensitive and have to learn how to take a joke.
We talk about the lines of comedy, the impact of stereotypes, and the struggle for Puerto Ricans to be recognized as the Americans they are.
Our guests:
- Dario Joseph, comedian, podcaster, and community activist
- Jose Peo, former member of Rochester City Council, current political pundit, and co-host of the "Politically Correcting" podcast