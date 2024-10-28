© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
How to strengthen your “dialogue muscles”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a guest front left has dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a grey and black striped sweater; a guest front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey long-sleeved shirt, yellow pants, and gold shoes; a guest back left has short dark hair and is wearing a maroon cardigan over a maroon and white blouse; a guest back center has short pink hair and is wearing glasses and a pink long-sleeved sweater; the host at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white letters that read "WXXI," jeans, and sneakers.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jarmani Dozier, Milo Obourn, (background) Shira May, and Kim Reisch on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 28, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Do you feel like you can't talk to family, co-workers, or friends about politics? A growing number of Americans say they're concerned about their personal relationships splintering over the way people vote.

The Center for Dispute Settlement wants to help ordinary people strengthen their "dialogue muscles" — to allow for better communication, more composure, and open minds. The center recently launched a series of community programs on exactly this subject.

Our guests explain more:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
