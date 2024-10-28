How to strengthen your “dialogue muscles”
Do you feel like you can't talk to family, co-workers, or friends about politics? A growing number of Americans say they're concerned about their personal relationships splintering over the way people vote.
The Center for Dispute Settlement wants to help ordinary people strengthen their "dialogue muscles" — to allow for better communication, more composure, and open minds. The center recently launched a series of community programs on exactly this subject.
Our guests explain more:
- Shira May, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement
- Kim Reisch, director of Ontario/Yates Counties for the Center for Dispute Settlement
- Jarmani Dozier, director of the Center for Employment Opportunities, Rochester
- Milo Obourn, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Women and Gender Studies Department at SUNY Brockport