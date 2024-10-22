Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”
1 of 2 — Jolene Brackey.jpg
Jolene Brackey
Provided
2 of 2 — (foreground) Mimi DiVinney, (background) Katy Allen, and Barbara Smith on Connections.jfif
(foreground) Mimi DiVinney, (background) Katy Allen, and Barbara Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 22, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
How can families and caregivers help people with Alzheimer’s find moments of joy?
Jolene Brackey is a dementia caregiving expert whose book, “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey,” provides strategies and coping mechanisms for people navigating the disease. The person with Alzheimer’s, she writes, is the best teacher.
Brackey will be in Rochester as a guest of St. John’s and Lifespan, but first, she joins us on “Connections.”
Our guests:
- Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”
- Barbara Smith, resident-caregiver at Briarwood at St. John's
- Mimi DeVinney, dementia/quality of life specialist at St. John’s
- Katy Allen, leader of the Finger Lakes Caregiver Institute, Lifespan