Connections

Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
How can families and caregivers help people with Alzheimer’s find moments of joy?

Jolene Brackey is a dementia caregiving expert whose book, “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey,” provides strategies and coping mechanisms for people navigating the disease. The person with Alzheimer’s, she writes, is the best teacher.

Brackey will be in Rochester as a guest of St. John’s and Lifespan, but first, she joins us on “Connections.”

Our guests:

