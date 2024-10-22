Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”

WXXI News

How can families and caregivers help people with Alzheimer’s find moments of joy?

Jolene Brackey is a dementia caregiving expert whose book, “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey,” provides strategies and coping mechanisms for people navigating the disease. The person with Alzheimer’s, she writes, is the best teacher.

Brackey will be in Rochester as a guest of St. John’s and Lifespan, but first, she joins us on “Connections.”

