Teen Empowerment on its new center and its role in the community
A local organization that empowers Rochester teens to create positive change in the community has a new headquarters.
Teen Empowerment (TE) youth and staff moved into their new space -- named the Barack and Michelle Obama Teen Empowerment Center -- this summer.
We discuss the new center and the latest with TE's work helping young people navigate nihilism, violence in the community, and more.
Our guests:
- James Kegler, program coordinator for Teen Empowerment
- Freemonta Strong, associate program coordinator and former youth organizer for Teen Empowerment
- Karmyn Cash, youth organizer for Teen Empowerment
- Doug Ackley, director of Teen Empowerment