© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

A remarkable Holocaust survival story almost lost to history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has short hair and is wearing a dark green blazer; the man in the center is bald and has a grey goatee and is wearing glasses and a navy long sleeved shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue, white and red plaid long sleeved button down shirt and jeans.
1 of 2  — Sharon Walsh Salluzzo and Mike Edwards on "Connections"
Sharon Walsh Salluzzo and Mike Edwards on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 16, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man with short grey hair and a grey goatee is wearing a white shirt.
2 of 2  — Matthew Rozell.jpg
Matthew Rozell
Provided

A remarkable story that was almost lost to history. On April 13, 1945, U.S. soldiers liberated 2,500 Jewish prisoners from a Nazi death train. One of the soldiers used his camera to capture the moment people ran to freedom.

The photos were hidden in a dresser drawer for more than 50 years. But when a high school teacher interviewed that solider for a project, the photos and the story resurfaced, leading to one of the largest-ever reunifications of Holocaust survivors and their liberators.

We talk with a woman who survived the train as a child, the soldier’s daughter, the history teacher whose interview led to a book, and a documentary producer whose work you can see at the Little Theatre this week.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams