A remarkable Holocaust survival story almost lost to history

A remarkable story that was almost lost to history. On April 13, 1945, U.S. soldiers liberated 2,500 Jewish prisoners from a Nazi death train. One of the soldiers used his camera to capture the moment people ran to freedom.

The photos were hidden in a dresser drawer for more than 50 years. But when a high school teacher interviewed that solider for a project, the photos and the story resurfaced, leading to one of the largest-ever reunifications of Holocaust survivors and their liberators.

We talk with a woman who survived the train as a child, the soldier’s daughter, the history teacher whose interview led to a book, and a documentary producer whose work you can see at the Little Theatre this week.

Our guests:

