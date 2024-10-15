© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding how the criminal justice system affects young people

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 15, 2024
(foreground) Curtis Jones, (background) Patricia Marks, and Tremain Harris on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 15, 2024
If a young person is accused of committing a crime, what happens next in court?

A recent town hall addressed how challenges that young people face may lead them to be involved with the criminal justice system – and how their experiences within the system could affect their futures.

Our guests help us understand how to help young people address these issues – from prevention programs to mental health support, and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
