Understanding how the criminal justice system affects young people
If a young person is accused of committing a crime, what happens next in court?
A recent town hall addressed how challenges that young people face may lead them to be involved with the criminal justice system – and how their experiences within the system could affect their futures.
Our guests help us understand how to help young people address these issues – from prevention programs to mental health support, and more.
Our guests:
- Patricia Marks, retired judge for Monroe County Court and retired supervising judge of the criminal courts in the Seventh Judicial District
- Tremain Harris, youth leadership coordinator for the City of Rochester’s Youth Services Bureau
- Curtis Jones, Esq., staff attorney for Just Cause