© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott on the search for a new superintendent

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT
Two smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing a black sweater with a white pattern, and a large silver pendant; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing jeans and a white button-down shirt with purple cuffs under a blue vest
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Cynthia Elliott on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 15, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The Rochester Board of Education is asking for the community’s help in the search for a new superintendent.

A survey posted on the RCSD’s website seeks to gather the public’s perceptions of the district and explore the characteristics an effective superintendent should have.

We’re joined by RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott to discuss the search process and how you can help.

Our guest:

  • Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School District’s Board of Education

*Notes: To access the RCSD's superintendent search survey, click here.
To read WXXI's reporting on the search process, you can read education reporter Noelle Evans' piece from September 23, 2024 here, and her piece from September 30, 2024 here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack