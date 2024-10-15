RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott on the search for a new superintendent

WXXI News

The Rochester Board of Education is asking for the community’s help in the search for a new superintendent.

A survey posted on the RCSD’s website seeks to gather the public’s perceptions of the district and explore the characteristics an effective superintendent should have.

We’re joined by RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott to discuss the search process and how you can help.

Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School District’s Board of Education

*Notes: To access the RCSD's superintendent search survey, click here.

To read WXXI's reporting on the search process, you can read education reporter Noelle Evans' piece from September 23, 2024 here, and her piece from September 30, 2024 here.

