Connections

The National Comedy Center and the state of comedy in 2024

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black shirt; the man in the center has grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a white long sleeved t-shirt with black lettering; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue pullover and jeans.
1 of 2  — Journey Gunderson and Todd Youngman on "Connections"
Journey Gunderson and Todd Youngman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 9, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man with short grey hair and a grey beard stands in front of a pink wall covered in cue cards. He is pointing to a cardboard cutout of himself.
2 of 2  — Nate Bargatze with SNL cue cards at the National Comedy Center
Nate Bargatze with SNL cue cards at the National Comedy Center
Lena McBean / National Comedy Center

Have you been to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown?

We talk with executive director Journey Gunderson about the center’s role in comedy culture, and we discuss the state of comedy in 2024 with local comedian Todd Youngman.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
