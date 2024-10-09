The National Comedy Center and the state of comedy in 2024
Have you been to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown?
We talk with executive director Journey Gunderson about the center’s role in comedy culture, and we discuss the state of comedy in 2024 with local comedian Todd Youngman.
In studio:
- Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center
- Todd Youngman, stand-up comedian