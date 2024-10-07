© 2024 WXXI News
What are the costs of a car-centric society?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
Four smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left is bald and is wearing a light grey blazer, a white button down shirt, blue pants and black dress shoes; the man on the near left has short dark hair and a grey beard and is wearing a light grey blazer and a dark grey button down shirt; the man on the near right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer with a bright pink bicycle pin on the lapel and a grey button down shirt; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue sweatshirt with white letters on the chest, jeans and sneakers.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Miguel Velázquez, (background) Kevin Kelley and Cody Donahue on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 7, 2024

What are the costs and consequences of a car-centric society?

An upcoming Rochester Street Films event will explore that question, with a focus on local development and land-use planning.

Our guests from Reconnect Rochester, the City of Rochester, and RTS discuss how a focus on automobile-based transportation has affected community members’ access to employment, groceries, and healthcare.

Our guests:

