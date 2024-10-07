What are the costs of a car-centric society?
An upcoming Rochester Street Films event will explore that question, with a focus on local development and land-use planning.
Our guests from Reconnect Rochester, the City of Rochester, and RTS discuss how a focus on automobile-based transportation has affected community members’ access to employment, groceries, and healthcare.
Our guests:
- Cody Donahue, director of policy and advocacy for Reconnect Rochester
- Kevin Kelley, manager of city planning for the City of Rochester
- Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS