Connections

CITY's October "Lore" issue

By Leah Stacy,
Published October 4, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short dark hair and is wearing a beige jacket over a blue and white button down shirt; he is holding a magazine open to an article about paranormal activities; the woman in the center has short brown hair and is wearing a multi-colored vest over a white shirt; she is holding a green and white book; the woman on the right has long red hair and is wearing a white t-shirt.
Jay Milton and Katie Epner with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Jay Milton and Katie Epner with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 4, 2024
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a maroon and black plaid long sleeved shirt; the man on the near left has dark curly hair and a brown mustache and is wearing a white t-shirt; the man on the near right is wearing glasses, a red baseball cap, a white t-shirt and a grey button down shirt; all 3 men are holding up a magazine with a red, black and white cover; the woman on the far right has long red hair and is wearing a white t-shirt.
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Leah Stacy" on Friday, October 4, 2024
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

From ghost hunting and tall tales to the state of area music venues and Rochester's "signature dish," the October issue of CITY Magazine is all about local lore.

Join guest host Leah Stacy and the CITY team as they excavate the topics in this issue — plus, new CITY staffer Roberto Lagares joins the conversation to introduce himself and we talk Best Of 2024 Awards.

In studio:

Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
