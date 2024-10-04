CITY's October "Lore" issue
1 of 2 — Jay Milton and Katie Epner with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — (foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
From ghost hunting and tall tales to the state of area music venues and Rochester's "signature dish," the October issue of CITY Magazine is all about local lore.
Join guest host Leah Stacy and the CITY team as they excavate the topics in this issue — plus, new CITY staffer Roberto Lagares joins the conversation to introduce himself and we talk Best Of 2024 Awards.
In studio:
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY
- Jay Milton, producer for WXXI
- Katie Epner, producer for WXXI
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY