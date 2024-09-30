© 2024 WXXI News
Sitting down with one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a multi-colored button-down shirt; blue pants; and brown shoes; a woman back left has short blue and white hair and is wearing glasses and a red t-shirt; a woman back right has short grey hair and is wearing a black polo shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Charlie Lytle, (background) Anne Tischer, and Bess Watts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 30, 2024.
The Wall Street Journal recently profiled the first same-sex married couple in the country. We wondered: who fits that description in Rochester? We did our best to find them.

This hour, our guests talk about their lives and what’s changed, all these years later.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
