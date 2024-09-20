© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Do climate activists feel heard in the presidential campaign?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the young woman on the left in the foreground has long dark hair and is wearing an army green sleeveless top with yellow writing, jeans and black sneakers; the young man on the right of the foreground has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a short sleeved grey, white, brown and blue striped button down shirt, black t-shirt and khaki pants; the man on the left in the background has short grey hair and is wearing a glasses and a short sleeved grey t-shirt with white writing; the man on the right in the background has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a grey t-shirt and glasses; the man at the end of table has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Elena Perez and Anuraag Kumar, (background) Allen Blair and Graham Hughes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 20, 2024

In the midst of a presidential campaign in which both candidates are touting their support for fracking and domestic energy production, Rochesterians are getting ready for another Climate March.

The event is designed to draw attention to fossil fuel production and the climate crisis. Do they feel heard in this campaign?

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams