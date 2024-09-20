Do climate activists feel heard in the presidential campaign?
In the midst of a presidential campaign in which both candidates are touting their support for fracking and domestic energy production, Rochesterians are getting ready for another Climate March.
The event is designed to draw attention to fossil fuel production and the climate crisis. Do they feel heard in this campaign?
Our guests:
- Graham Hughes, director of policy and advocacy for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Elena Perez, climate march organizer and student at the University of Rochester
- Anuraag Kumar, climate march organizer and student at the University of Rochester
- Allen Blair, volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby